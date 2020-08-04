Herrell picked up endorsement ex-Democratic congressman

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in a crucial House seat in New Mexico has picked up an endorsement from a former Democratic congressman.

Former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague, who once held Torres Small’s seat, said Tuesday he is backing Yvette Herrell in November. Teague said Herrell appreciates the impact the energy industry has on the state and will reach across party lines.

“Ultimately, it is time to vote for candidates that will protect and lead New Mexico no matter what their party tells them to do,” Teague said in a statement. “We must vote for candidates that have the interests of New Mexicans first, who will stand up to their party and put their personal ambitions aside for the best interests of New Mexico.”

Teague held the southern New Mexico seat 2009 until 2011 and was the first Democrat to win it in nearly 30 years. He was ousted after voting for a bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses.

Herrell said the endorsement shows her campaign is building bridges across lines.

The Torres Small campaign did not immediately respond to an email.

Torres Small beat Herrell in 2018 by less than 4,000 votes.