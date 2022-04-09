Here’s how the town plans to celebrate the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield
British soldiers prepare to torch the town at the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
British soldiers move up Main Street toward the Continental Army for the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
An officer for the Continental Army is cheered during the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
British soldiers charge the Continental Army in the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
Reenactors march toward Main Street for the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
Members of the Continental Army fire on the British during the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
British soldiers check the wounded on Main Street during the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield. Saturday, April 29, 2017
RIDGEFIELD — Celebrations commemorating the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield will take place from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.
The weekend will feature a live reenactment by the 5th Connecticut Regiment, a gala at Lounsbury House and a ceremonial burial honoring the discovery of skeletal remains believed to belong to four soldiers who fought in the 1777 engagement.