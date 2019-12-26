Henric Ideström directs final show at Ridgefield’s Jesse Lee Church

Henric Ideström directs the SymphoNYChorus performs inside Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Dec. 14.

The SymphoNYChorus presented its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Dec. 14.

SymphoNYChorus Director Henric Ideström, who also serves as the church’s music minister, had his last show leading Jesse Lee’s sanctuary choir and orchestra ten days later on Christmas Eve.

New York City’s premiere choir and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus is a Christian, faith-based community of vocalists and instrumentalists.

The church plans for Ideström to return with the SymphoNYChorus next December.