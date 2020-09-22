Helicopter rescues horse after fall in San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — A horse was hoisted to safety by a helicopter in southern California after it fell down a ravine in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said.

The horse, 8, named Lola fell about 60 feet (18 meters) at Caspers Regional Park, KABC-TV reported. The rider said she jumped off after the horse began to buck.

The horse could not be walked out because of the tough terrain, authorities said.

An Orange County Fire Authority technical rescue team used its helicopter to lift the horse to a safe location after a veterinarian sedated her.

The horse was reunited with her owner. No injuries were reported.