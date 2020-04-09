Hebert will seek 111th seat Frey is leaving

Selectman, community volunteer, and former chairman of both the Housing Authority and the Republican Town Committee, Bob Hebert has announced his candidacy for the 111th District seat in Connecticut General Assembly.

The 111th seat, serving nearly all of Ridgefield, has been held for 22 years by State Rep. John Frey, also a Republican, who announced last week that he would not run for another term.

“It would be an honor to follow in the footsteps of John, who has done such a great job representing us in the legislature for more than two decades,” Hebert said of Frey. “We can’t hope to turn our state around without people who are willing to carry the flag as John did for 22 years.”

Hebert will seek the backing of the Republican Town Committee, announcing his intentions to committee Wednesday night, April 8. In normal times he would need approval by the Republican Caucus, a gathering that any registered Republican in Ridgefield may participate in. With many activities suspended due to the coronavirus, it is not clear how the caucuses and nominations will be handled across the state.

Hebert said he is interested in the legislature’s work because he wants to take on the big issues most important to the people of Ridgefield and the state of Connecticut.

“I am ready to provide a type of leadership that is not rooted in an ideology, but rather practical solutions to the challenges that our state and town face, particularly in these difficult times,” Hebert said. “Having served locally, I will bring an understanding of how state proposals can impact a town and its people. This experience is critically needed in Hartford.

“I am determined to bring leadership that promotes fiscal responsibility; a vision and a budget plan that reduces state spending while preserving funding for critical government programs,” he said. “My priorities include: a plan to address our quality of life issues and leadership that transcends bitter, needless partisan division.

“During John’s time in office, he has forged positive relationships that have benefited Ridgefield greatly. It is vital to continue his legacy by maintaining these relationships and his common-sense policies for our state to recover.”

39-year Ridgefielder

Hebert has lived in Ridgefield 39 years where he raised his three children with his wife Jan. He is currently serving his second four-year term on the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Ridgefield. Prior to his successful 2015 election to the Board of Selectmen, he served as chairman of the Ridgefield Housing Authority. He’s a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), serving as the Region 5 Logistics Section National Guard liaison.

Hebert has extensive experience in finance, banking, and commercial real estate. He is currently the managing partner and owner of Hebert Partners. Founded in 2006, Hebert Partners is a commercial real estate investment and advisory firm.

Hebert is the founder and organizer of The Bank of New Canaan where he created the vision and developed the business model, an announcement said. Under his leadership, his team obtained all regulatory approvals, designed innovative bank products and services, implemented leading-edge operating systems, and opened the new bank in 2001, it said.

The 111th District includes all of Ridgefield except the area of Ridgebury that is north of George Wshington Highway, which is part of a Danbury-based district.