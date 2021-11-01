Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 7:36 a.m.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It’s time for more than 130 world leaders to feel the heat.
They will traipse to the podium Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.
