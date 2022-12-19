Heart failure more common in heart defect survivors starting at young age

People born with heart defects may face a nearly ninefold higher lifetime risk for heart failure and develop it decades earlier than people born without heart abnormalities, new research shows.
Though heart failure is extremely rare in young people, any occurrence in young congenital heart defect survivors signals a need for better screening and follow-up, starting early and continuing throughout their lifetime, said lead study author Dr. Niklas Bergh, a cardiologist at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden.