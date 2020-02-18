HealthPartners union workers reach tentative contract deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The union representing 1,800 HealthPartners workers in Minnesota says it has reached a tentative labor agreement and averted a strike that was scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The Service Employees International Union says the agreement was reached early Tuesday after 17 hours of negotiations. Union members will vote on it next week.

The union represents nurses, physicians assistants, dental hygienists and other caregivers.

The union had previously voted overwhelmingly to begin a seven-day strike Feb. 19.

The tentative agreement includes wage increases of 7.5% over three years, protection of some healthcare benefits and protection of overtime pay, according to the union.

Its members work at more than 30 HealthPartners clinics across the Twin Cities.

The Bloomington-based health care provider operates eight hospitals, 55 primary care clinics, 22 urgent care locations and numerous specialty practices in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.