Health officials confirm New Mexico's 1st coronavirus death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials confirmed New Mexico's first death related to the coronavirus on Wednesday in a patient who died earlier in the week and later tested positive for the virus.

The man in his late 70s was hospitalized in Artesia on Sunday and died the same day. The state Health Department says he had multiple underlying conditions. Confirmed infections have climbed past 100 with schools shut down and a stay-at-home order in effect.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the death marks a tragic day and urged residents to take precautions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 disease.