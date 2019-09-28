Health officials: Vaping-related illnesses rise in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say more vaping-related illnesses have been reported in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says in a news release that 23 cases of respiratory illness associated with vaping have been reported in Iowa — up from 15 last week. There have been no deaths in the state.

Of the 23 Iowa cases, ages range from 17 to 60, and most of the patients were male. Officials say 18 have reported vaping some form of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high. Officials say all of the Iowa patients have recovered.

More than 800 cases of the illness and 13 deaths have been reported across the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating but has not yet identified a common product or ingredient as the culprit.