Health agency: Speedway broke rules during 4th of July race

DENVER (AP) — A race track in Colorado violated court-ordered social distancing requirements during an event attended by fans on the Fourth of July, a county health department said Sunday.

Bandimere Speedway did not limit and manage the crowd size, implement social distancing requirements or adhere to state rules during the event, the Jefferson County Health Department said Sunday in a news release. The agency said it would pursue legal action for the violations that come as Coloardo tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The health department didn’t provide details for the violations, but said the finding was based on what staff observed at the jet car nationals event.

Bandimere officials didn't immediately return a phone message and email Sunday seeking comment.

The race track said Friday on its Facebook page it would only allow people to sit in every other row of the grandstands and asked attendees to practice social distancing. The track said masks would be optional.

The race track hosts drag racing events at the site located just west of Denver in the town of Morrison.