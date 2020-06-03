Head of non-union builder's group loses Indiana Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A costly Republican fight for a state Senate nomination has been won by the candidate backed by several suburban Indianapolis mayors.

Scott Baldwin, the owner of a construction management company, won the GOP nomination over JR Gaylor, who is president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana and Kentucky.

Gaylor’s organization represents non-union contractors and was a major supporter of the Republican-backed 2012 law banning employees from being required to pay union dues or fees and the 2015 repeal of the state law setting wages for public construction projects. A construction union group funded anti-Gaylor TV commercials and mailings in hopes of boosting Baldwin, who was endorsed by the Republican mayors of Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Westfield.

Baldwin will be seeking to extend the longtime Republican hold on the seat that current Sen. Victoria Spartz gave up to run for Congress.