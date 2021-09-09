20 years after 9/11, basketball courts across the country embody Tyler Ugolyn's 'warm heart' Alyssa Seidman Sep. 9, 2021
Tyler Ugolyn, right, graduated from Columbia University in 2001. Shortly after he was asked to join Fred Alger Managment, an investment firm that had offices on the 93rd floor of the north tower in the World Trade Center.
Ridgefield High School graduate Tyler Ugolyn wore the no. 34 when he played for the Tigers. The number is synonous with greatness among players in the program as generations of student athletes have modeled themselves in Ugolyn’s image. Ugolyn was killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
A memorial plaque at “Tyler’s Court” in Springfield, Mass., is the cornerstone for a pickup basketball game on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015. The Tyler Ugolyn Foundation has built “Tyler’s Courts” all over the country.
Kirk Cassels, left, and Tyler Ugolyn were best friends growing up. They even had an entire page dedicated to their friendship in the 1997 Ridgefield High School yearbook.
The Tyler Ugolyn Foundation has built “Tyler’s Courts” all over the country. The first one was built at Ridgefield High School, Ugolyn’s alma mater.
The senior selected to wear no. 34 each season is also honored with the Tyler Ugolyn Award. A plaque with each of the player’s names can be found in the lobby outside the gymnaisum at Ridgefield High.
Although players continue to wear his number, Tyler Ugolyn’s uniform was retired following his death. It hangs in the gymnaisum of Ridgefield High School.
The number 34 has been worn by many notable players in the NFL — Bo Jackson, Hirschell Walker, Walter Payton. If the number is synonymous with greatness then it rings more than true for a late Ridgefielder who also found success while wearing it, but his game was basketball.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Tyler Ugolyn was on the 93rd floor of the north tower in the World Trade Center. He was working as a biotech stock analyst at Fred Alger Management after graduating from Columbia University. He was 23 years old.