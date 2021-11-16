'He's evil': Victims' family prepares for killer's execution EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021
1 of9 This undated photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows David Neal Cox. The Mississippi Supreme Court has set a Nov. 17, 2021, execution date for Cox, who withdrew his appeals. He pleaded guilty in September 2012 to shooting his wife Kim in May 2010 in the town of Sherman, sexually assaulting her daughter in front of her, and watching Kim Cox die as police negotiators and relatives pleaded for her life. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP) AP Show More Show Less
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother.
David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS