Hawaiian ice vendor gets permit

Hawaiian shave ice may soon be tingling palates in Ridgefield.

A vendor’s permit to work events in Ridgefield was granted to Stephen Cristoforo of New Rochelle, N.Y. for his Chill Hawaiian Shave Ice business and vehicle.

“We have the solution to the heat,” Cristoforo told the selectmen’s July 17 meeting.

Cristoforo described his product as natural and healthy treat that’s ice cold — in fact, it’s literally made form a five-pound block of ice that travels around in his vehicle. The treat is basically a cup of finely shaved ice — though it is called ‘shave ice’ — that gets topped with syrups that come in a variety of often tropical flavors.

“We have some less sugar, some don’t have any sugar at all,” Cristoforo told the selectmen.

His vending vehicle, in keeping with the Hawaiian theme, looks something like a golf cart with a grass hut on the back. It goes up to about 30 miles an hour, Cristoforo told the selectmen.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi warned Cristoforo about the limits of the permit he was being granted, under Ridgefield’s ordinance restricting the operations of mobile food vendors.

“You can’t come into town and set up at a location,” Marconi said. “We don’t allow that, We have an ordinance.”