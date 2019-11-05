Hawaii utility to recover overpayments; customers to benefit

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii solar farm has agreed to reduce an electric company's monthly bill by $15,000 less to make up for overcharged power during a battery issue.

Maui News reported Monday that Lanai Sustainability Research overcharged Maui Electric Company $360,000 when its battery energy storage system was nonoperational.

Officials say the system was likely inoperable from January 2017 to November 2018.

Public Utilities Commission officials say both sides agreed that $11,000 would account for the inoperable battery system until it is replaced and another $4,000 would make up overpayments until the amount is recovered.

Officials say if the utility contract is terminated before repayment then the solar farm must pay the remaining amount in a lump sum.

Officials say the agreement is expected to reduce electric bills for customers on Lanai.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com