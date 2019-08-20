Hawaii designer set to make debut at London fashion event

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A clothing entrepreneur is set to become the first fashion designer to represent a Hawaiian collection in London.

The Maui News reported Monday that Po-Mahina Designs owner Kanoelani Davis is scheduled to make her debut at London Pacific Fashion Week next month.

The event beginning Sept. 13 is part of the prestigious London Fashion Week, considered one of the world's premier fashion venues.

Davis says she began working with designs in her hula school and then made various clothing items before evolving the venture into a full-time business around 2014-2015.

She was first featured in a 2015 show on Maui and Oahu and was invited to New Zealand's 2017 Pacific Fusion Fashion Show.

Davis says her designs emphasize natural elements and draw from her life experiences on Molokai.

