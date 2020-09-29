Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine.

The decision will keep students on campus but change the way they attend classes for the rest of the week, according to the Hastings Tribune. All athletic practices and contests are suspended through Saturday.

The suspensions went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and are set to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday. The situation will be reviewed on Friday, however, so officials can determine if the suspensions need to continue.

The Hastings College Athletics Department reported that, as of Monday, the college had a total 38 people isolating because they had tested positive for the viral infection, known as COVID-19, or had been tested and were awaiting results. Another 22 were in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Hastings College has nearly 1,000 students enrolled this fall.