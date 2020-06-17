Ridgefield Public Library Executive Director Brenda McKinley met with Senator Will Haskell on Monday, June 15 to celebrate the re-opening of the library for contactless lobby pickup. While library patrons stopped by to pick up their packaged selections, McKinley and Haskell talked about the impact the pandemic had on library operations.
