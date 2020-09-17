Haskell backed by Realtors, conservationists, not NRA

State Senator Will Haskell, a Democrat seeking re-election, has announced endorsements from a realtors association and the League of Conservation Voters, while also highlighting an F grade given to him by a branch of the NRA guns rights organization.

Haskell is a first term Democrat running for the State Senate from the 26th District, which includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and portions of Weston, Westport, Bethel, and New Canaan.

Haskell is the first Democrat to earn the Connecticut Association of Realtors’ endorsement in the 26th State Senate district in more than a decade, he said.

“Connecticut’s realtors have their fingers on the pulse of our state economy — when markets are looking strong, they’re often the first ones to see it. That’s why I’m so proud to have earned their endorsement after two years of fighting for pro-growth legislation in Hartford,” said Haskell.

“The agents in our area know that attracting the next generation of homeowners means investing in faster trains and safer roads, preserving our top-tier public schools, and addressing student debt head-on — because college loans delay the average graduate’s first home purchase by seven years.”

Connecticut Realtors is Connecticut’s largest professional trade association. The organization, which consists of 17,000 individual members and 19 local boards and associations, promotes and advocates ownership of real estate in Connecticut. Prior to 2020, the Connecticut Realtors had endorsed the Republican candidate in consecutive elections dating back to 2010.

Haskell also secured an endorsement from the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters. As a member of the legislature’s Environment Committee, Haskell supported a new state water plan and helped ban fracking waste and offshore drilling from Connecticut.

The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV) is a bipartisan, statewide, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Connecticut’s environment by making it a priority for elected leaders. CTLCV works in concert with Connecticut’s environmental advocacy groups to identify and highlight bills impacting air, water, wildlife, open space, and health.

Haskell also announced that he had earned an F grade from the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Affairs. The grade indicates that Haskell opposes the NRA’s legislative agenda of firearms deregulation.

“After Sandy Hook, federal background checks and other common sense gun regulation should have sailed through Congress. Instead, the National Rifle Association and its army of lobbyists spent millions to make sure nothing got done,” Haskell said. “I’ll sleep well knowing that I’m no friend of theirs in Hartford.”