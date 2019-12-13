Haskell applauds announced grant release for Ridgefield Library Association

State Senator Will Haskell (D-Westport) announced the expected release of funds from the State Bond Commission to benefit the Ridgefield Library Association. Through the State Library Construction Grant, the state will provide $40,400 to the association in support of a remodeling project to finish the library’s planned outdoor roof terrace space, according to the agenda for the Bond Commission’s scheduled Dec. 18 meeting. The Ridgefield Press reported in February that the funds will be matched by a private donation to complete the project.

“The Ridgefield Library Association’s dedication in providing educational resources and bringing the community together has benefitted Ridgefield for decades,” said Sen. Haskell. “Today, I want to thank the State Bond Commission and Governor Ned Lamont for their expected release of important funding to support this outdoor roof terrace, providing a scenic haven in a building already known for its beauty. I’d also like to commend the town of Ridgefield for its work to secure a match for these funds and ensure the project’s completion. I can’t wait to see the new outdoor space when it’s done.”