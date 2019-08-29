https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Harris-wins-endorsement-from-Nevada-state-Sen-14399134.php
Harris wins endorsement from Nevada state Sen. Scheible
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has picked up another endorsement from a Nevada state lawmaker.
Democratic Sen. Melanie Scheible of Las Vegas says in a statement that she's endorsing Harris because the California senator and former California attorney general "remembers what it means to be a public servant and put people first."
Scheible, like Harris, has a prosecutor background. She is a deputy district attorney in Clark County.
Harris has also won the backing of three other Democratic state lawmakers: Sens: Joyce Woodhouse and Pat Spearman and Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui.
