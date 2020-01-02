Harley, chocolate retriever mix looking for forever home

Give Your Life More Vroom Vroom

Feeling like you were Born To Be Wild? Need a buddy to go camping, hiking or swimming with or to have some good old fun with?

Meet Harley, he’s no Road Hog or 409, but a happy-go-lucky, full of life, nearly four-and-a-half year-old male Chocolate Flat-coated Retriever Mix, Living in the USA, actually Mississippi, who found his way to ROAR looking for someone to be his Leader of the Pack.

You might feel, I’m In Love With My Car? With Harley in your back seat, your road adventures will be the boss.

When Harley first arrived at the ROAR Shelter, he was thought to have heartworm. Thankfully, it turned out to be microfilaria, a minor medical condition requiring some ongoing treatment. ROAR will help with any future cost-related treatments for this.

Harley is up to date on vaccinations, is micro-chipped and neutered. His adoption fee is $350.

Kick Start Your Heart, come in and meet this wonderful boy. Movin’ Out of the Shelter and into a loving home real soon is Harley’s hope for 2020.

The ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street, Ridgefield. Go to www.roar-ridgefield.org for open hours or to learn more about us.