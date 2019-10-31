Greetings and Happy Halloween from the team at RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, aka The Therabands. Yes, they’re all practicing clinicians, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t rock with the best of them. Pictured is Sarah Triano, OTR; Casey Sarmiere, MSPT; Jeff Panepento, MSPT; Peggy Marlin, Rehab Tech; and Will Rowe, PTA. Missing from the photo is Gigi Weiss, MSPT, Band Manager. Learn more at rvnahealth.org.