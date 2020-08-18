Happenings: Webinar on back to school stress; free concerts, Art Walk, more

The live webinar, Back to School: Coping with Anxiety, Uncertainty and Safety will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. The live webinar, Back to School: Coping with Anxiety, Uncertainty and Safety will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Photo: The Ridgefield Library / Contributed Photo Photo: The Ridgefield Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Happenings: Webinar on back to school stress; free concerts, Art Walk, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Back to school stress

The Parenting the Selfie Generation: Instilling Resilience series kicks of this fall with a live webinar Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., called Back to School: Coping with Anxiety, Uncertainty and Safety. The webinar will feature a panel of experts who will discuss stress and anxiety in kids of all ages, parent stress, important safety precautions, and when to seek professional help. A question and answer session will follow.

Panelists include: Melanie Pearl, Ph.D. psychologist Elizabeth Engleberg, Psy.D., psychologist Lori Bran, Ridgefield High School Counselor Martha Morris, LMSW, parent Aaron Krasner, MD, psychiatrist Susan Lasky, MD, pediatrician Blair Posson, Kids in Crisis, ERMS Carol Mahlstedt, MSW, Psy.D., moderator.

Parenting the Selfie Generation is presented by Project Resilience in collaboration with Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield PTAs, Books on the Common and Silver Hill Hospital.

Questions for the panel can be emailed to drcmahls@gmail.com. To register to receive the Zoom link go to ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.

History volunteers

The Ridgefield Historical Society is looking for volunteers with experience in programming and event planning/fundraising.

Although its Scott House headquarters has been closed since March, the Ridgefield Historical Society’s work has continued, planning events and programs for the future.

People who are interested in a volunteer leadership position and have experience in event planning/fundraising or programming are invited to contact the society at info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

CHIRP concerts

Free summer concerts are offered Tuesday and Thursday nights in Ballard Park at 485 Main Street, sponsored by CHIRP, Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks.

The concerts are funded by individual and foundation donations as well as contributions from local businesses. The series is co-sponsored by the Town of Ridgefield through its Parks & Recreation Department and The Ridgefield Press. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Upcoming concerts are:

Aug. 20 — Gedeon Luke & the People.

Aug. 25 — Johnny Nicholas band.

Sept. 1 — James Maddock.

Advance registration is required at linktr.ee/chirpct. For up-to-date information, visit www.facebook.com/ChirpCT, chirpct.org/; or call 203-431-6501.

Art Walk kicks off

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents Art Walk Ridgefield, when the streets of downtown Ridgefield turn into a strolling art gallery Aug. 21 through Sept. 13.

Art Walk kicks off Friday, Aug. 21, from 5-to-8 p.m. with artists meeting and greeting people outside at their assigned venues. It continues Saturday, Aug. 22, from noon-4 p.m. Live music and demonstrations also are planned outside storefronts in town.

For more information, visit https://rgoa.org/ or call 203-438-8863.

Free Keeler concerts

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra (RSO) are presenting free summer concerts outdoors on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern.

The concerts will be held primarily on Sunday afternoons on the patio of the museum’s Visitor Center on Main Street. Performers include musicians from the RSO, along with other local artists and bands.

The full line up of scheduled performers includes:

Aug. 23 — 3 p.m., Peter Wikul Quartet.

Aug. 29 — 4 p.m., Gold Coast Brass — RSO musicians & friends.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/.

Virtual trip

Ridgefield Library will present a virtual trip via live webinar with Toni McKeen to explore the Mysterious Nazca Lines of the Desert of Peru and the Ancient Inca City of Cuzco Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m.

McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, history, and travel.

The program is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Registration is required at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

Play at Tavern

Sisters is a play that seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America through the fictional story of two real women, one white and one black, who lived in 19th Century Ridgefield. The two, Anna Marie Resseguie and Phillis DuBois, ran the Resseguie Hotel at the Keeler Tavern property on Main Street before, during, and after the Civil War.

The Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will present Sisters, as a live and live-streamed performance Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m.

Sisters is a collaboration between playwrights, Joanne Hudson and Royal Shirée. The play will be staged in the Garden House at the Keeler Tavern on Main Street in Ridgefield for a live audience, and the performance will also be live-streamed for a virtual audience. The play will be followed by a talk-back with the cast, crew and playwrights (live and virtual). There will be a short intermission between the play and the talk-back.

For tickets, at $40 for a live ticket and $30 for a livestreamed ticket, go to keelertavernmuseum.org/events/.

Adult education starts

Adult education classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury.

Registration for GED, ABE, and Credit Diploma classes is in August for both returning and new students. Attendees should bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time and location and to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start in late August.

ESL and Citizenship classes registration is early September for both returning and new students in Danbury. Students must bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start early September. Call 203-501-4216 for time and location.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

Language classes

French classes for people with some prior knowledge of the language start soon and provide live, participatory, interactive learning of a foreign language on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

French, Intermediate, Part 1 (focuses on speaking and comprehension, as well as basic grammar, reading and writing) meets Tuesdays, Sept. 15, 22, 29; Oct. 6, 13 and 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

French Advanced (for students with prior knowledge of the language or with the equivalent of three or four years of high school French) meets Mondays, Sept. 14, 21; Oct. 5, 19, 26 and Nov. 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Zoom. This advanced course emphasizes improving speaking fluency and expanding vocabulary through discussion of current events, reading of news articles and French literary works and also focuses on French grammar and reinforcing sentence structure and pronunciation.

Tuition is $119 for either course. Multiple levels of Spanish, Italian, and German start later in September and early October. Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country. Advance registration is required. Course and teacher descriptions, text information and schedules are at https://ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tai Chi via Zoom

Tai Chi Chuan, a new Tai Chi class, tailored toward instruction online via Zoom, is available starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Tai Chi is designed to relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation. It is meant to be practiced by anyone, regardless of age, sex or athletic ability.

Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan’s (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises which is both a perfect start for beginners, but also adds to the practice for continuing students. This class meets Wednesdays, Sept. 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. and costs $73.

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available Friday mornings starting Sept. 18. And Tai Chi Exercises using light weights with Rod Barfield is available Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Class sizes are limited. Advance registration is required. Cardio, Yoga, and Barre-lates also are available. More information is at https://ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.