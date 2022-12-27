Ridgefield happenings: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center receives ARPA funds, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

Take a Zoom class in Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media this January through Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn the ins and outs of an important tech topic. These classes are small to allow for Q &A. Tutorials are also available.

'Selling on eBay' meets on Jan. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'Using Social Networks: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn' meets on Jan. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'Get the Most out of your iPad' meets on Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

'Get the Most out of your iPhone' meets on Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

'CyberSecurity' meets on Jan. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The above classes are taught by tech journalist and instructor Lance Whitney on Zoom and cost $40 each. More sections, plus Excel, Windows, Photoshop Elements, PowerPoint, Word, Publisher, Access and software tutorials are available in-person or on Zoom. There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older.

Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

French, Spanish, Italian and German classes are available, some in person and some online, taught by native speakers (or people who have lived and worked for several years in the country) through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

These classes start Jan. 30 and later and meet at 6 p.m. or later. These classes provide live, interactive, group learning taught by native speakers. Beginning and Intermediate to Advanced classes are available. Tuition is $172 plus text. Advance registration is required. Course, teacher descriptions, text information and dates are available at www.ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

ESL, GED, Credit Diploma Program and Adult Basic Education classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes registration is in December for January classes.

Registration for GED, ABE, and Credit Diploma classes starts in December for both returning and new students. You must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time and location and to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start late January.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration starts in December both returning and new students in Danbury. You must bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start in January. Call 203-501-4216 for time and location.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

Bridge and Mah Jongg classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education

You can learn to play Bridge or Mah Jongg, both wonderful social games that also provide a good mental workout, in Ridgefield Continuing Education classes from teachers who are expert players.

Beginning Bridge Continued (part 3) with Mary Watson-Stribula meets Mondays, (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Annex. This course, for players who have some experience with Bridge, covers the basics of bridge bidding and play and continues last falls’ beginner (part 2) class. Cost is $172 per person.



The Intermediate Bridge class with Mary Watson-Stribula provides an opportunity for bridge players to continue development of skills in 2/1 and work on bidding and play of the hand playing no trump hands. Students are expected to have experience in duplicate bridge games and an interest in improving their abilities. Class meets Mondays (Jan. 30; Feb. 6, 13 and 27; and Mar. 6 and 20_ from 10 a.m. to noon at the Annex. Cost is $172 per person.

Mah Jongg for Beginners with Sybl Falik starts Feb. 2 at 11:30 a.m. and Apr. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $148 for the six sessions. Supervised Play for people who have taken the beginner class or had equivalent experience is available on Thursdays (Feb. 2 and 9 or Mar. 16 and 23) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for the two-session supervised play.

There is a discount available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Advanced is registration required. Visit www.ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield receives ARPA funds

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is proud to be one of 21 arts and culture organizations in Ridgefield who received funds from the town’s federal COVID-19 relief. The funding, part of a local disbursement of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies, recognizes the importance of the museum’s role as a trusted history resource, community gathering space, and economic driver.

In April, when the town approved apportioning these funds, First Selectman Rudy Marconi emphasized the significant contributions of arts and culture organizations, describing the sector as a “main pillar of economic and community development in Ridgefield.” The Ridgefield Arts Council and Economic Community Development Commission, in a letter to the town, underscored this contribution, sharing that, in 2019, the 21 designated recipients collectively brought in $37 million to Ridgefield through direct and indirect spending.

The approximately $18,000 award will support KTM&HC’s Equitable Access Initiative, which ensures all children have access to our high-quality history education by underwriting school program and transportation fees for students from under-resourced districts.

Learn more about KTM&HC and how our work positively impacts our community at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

Ridgefield Basketball Association's Biddy Ball League hosts first annual food drive

The Ridgefield Basketball Association's Biddy Ball League's first annual food drive to benefit the local Chapter of Meals on Wheels was a tremendous success. 18 teams with over 350 players participated. Easily over 700 items were collected and donated.

Norwalk River Valley Trail holds informational meeting in Ridgefield to discuss 2023 plans

The vision of connecting Norwalk to Danbury with an outdoor recreational and transmodal route moved closer to attainment this past October when The Town of Ridgefield and the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) received the good news from the State of CT that a $3.1 million State grant has been funded. The State grant is for the construction of the first section of NRVT Trail that will be built in Ridgefield. This section has been named ‘The Ridgefield Ramble’ and runs 1.5 miles from Simpaug Turnpike and Rt. 7 to Fire Hill Road.

On Jan. 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Friends of the NRVT will give a presentation in Ridgefield on the Norwalk River Valley Trail at the Town Hall. The public is invited to learn about the NRVT’s progress along the whole trail and the recommended route for the Ridgefield Ramble.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi will be attending the meeting. The presentation will be made by representatives of the NRVT Board and Stantec Engineering. The NRVT is extending the meeting invitation to all residents who are interested in hearing about the Trail and progress being made.

The Friends of the NRVT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate the design, construction, and maintenance of a regionally significant, safe, universally accessible, multipurpose trail linking Norwalk, Wilton, Redding, Ridgefield, and Danbury that fosters increased recreational opportunities, alternative transportation options, and a healthy lifestyle. During the last two years of the pandemic, Redding, Wilton, and Norwalk added nearly three (3) miles of additional trail to the planned route.

On Jan. 14th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Ridgefield’s Town Hall, the NRVT will give an overview of the Trail, present the recommended trail route for the Ridgefield Ramble, and offer a Q&A session and public comment. The meeting is open to the public.

This is the NRVT’s third information meeting on the planned route for the Ridgefield Ramble. With input from this public meeting, the NRVT will then proceed to apply for the Town permits to begin design and construction of the route in 2023.

Share the holidays with Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield

Planning on having guests over the next week or two? Taking some much-needed time off? Sounds like the perfect time to visit Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center! We’re open for tours and exhibits through Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Our historic tavern museum is beautifully decorated for the holidays, with festive greenery and candles in every room. Visitors of all ages are welcome, and our partridge scavenger hunt will entertain younger museum-goers, with sweet fabric birds hidden throughout the museum – just waiting for observant eyes to spot them! Be sure to peruse our current exhibit, "Cheers to 250 Years!," which commemorates the 250th anniversary of T. Keeler’s Inn and store by exploring the site’s role as a center of communication and commerce in the Revolutionary War era. Interactive stations – from game-playing to map-plotting to sachet-making – provide opportunities for visitors to learn by engaging all their senses.

Beginning Jan. 1, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will close for tours of the historic tavern museum in order to perform routine collections care and maintenance. We’ll be closed through January – stay tuned for updates about a reopening date. The Business Office is closed for the week of Dec. 26 and will reopen on Jan. 3 for usual office hours on Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (203) 438-5485 or email info@keelertavernmuseum.org to schedule a visit.

Public and education programs continue during the break – including the next installment of Taproom Tastings, about indigenous foodways, and Alice Paul Day, our annual collaboration with the Ridgefield League of Women Voters. Don't miss a thing! Check out our calendar to see what's going on and to register for Taproom Tastings and Alice Paul Day at www.keelertavernmuseum.org/events.

Broadway’s 'Rock of Ages' Band featuring the Original Broadway Cast at The Ridgefield Playhouse

For over six years, the cast of the hit show Rock of Ages rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the groundbreaking musical. These players – Tony Award nominated star, Constantine Maroulis – Vocals (American Idol, Jekyll & Hyde), Joel Hoekstra – Guitar (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Tommy Kessler – Guitar (Blondie), Winston Roye – Bass (Soul Asylum, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), Jonathan Ivie – Keyboards (Air Supply, Americano The Musical), Jon Weber– Drums (Wille Nile, Hedwig & The Angry Inch; Love Janis), and Josephine Rose Roberts– Vocals (Cats, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Electric Company) – have collectively performed over 10,000 performances of the five-time Tony Award nominated show, including the long-running Broadway production, the critically-acclaimed national tour, and/or one of the amazing international Broadway show companies!

Rock of Ages is known as 'Broadway's Best Party,' and Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band was the force behind the party, playing the greatest rock hits from the glam metal bands of the '80s. Now, for the first time, the band and their sizzle are hitting the road to perform those monster hits from the Broadway show, IN CONCERT, for audiences everywhere! They will bring an epic performance to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 8 pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car. The show includes songs by artists such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Journey, Poison, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, and many more!

Join us in the lobby on Jan. 20 beginning at 7 p.m. for an exclusive tasting courtesy of Vengeance Vodka. Distilled in Connecticut, it is the smoothest, craft vodka you will ever taste. Along with a sample tasting, hear the story of how it came to be, along with assorted branded giveaways. Check out this exciting new brand with a signature drink, Sweet Revenge, available for purchase at the bar. Make it a great night with dinner before the show! Visit Bailey’s Backyard (23 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield) for dinner and receive 10 percent off your bill when you show your ticket.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($47.50 – $52.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at 203-438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.