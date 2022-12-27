Ridgefield happenings: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center receives ARPA funds, more news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Executive Director Hildegard Grob, Ridgefield Film Festival’s Joanne Hudson, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Ridgefield Arts Council Chair Colleen Cash celebrated the town’s distribution of ARPA funds to arts and culture organizations.
Samantha Burkardt
The Ridgefield Basketball Association's Biddy Ball League's first annual food drive to benefit the local Chapter of Meals on Wheels was a tremendous success.
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center in Ridgefield is open for tours and exhibits on Dec. 29 through Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Keeler Tavern Musuem & History Center
Broadway’s 'Rock of Ages' Band, featuring the original Broadway cast, will be at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Jan. 20.
Santa Claus honored one of Ridgefield’s Christmastime traditions by stopping by the beach on Twixt Hills Road in Ridgefield for an visit with the local children.
Ann Herman
Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media classes available through Ridgefield Continuing Education
Take a Zoom class in Cyber Security, eBay, iPhone, iPad and Using Social Media this January through Ridgefield Continuing Education and learn the ins and outs of an important tech topic. These classes are small to allow for Q &A. Tutorials are also available.