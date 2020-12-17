Hannah, a dog, needs a home that has three things

Every rescue story is unique because every animal is unique. Every step of the way, for each animal, there is a person doing their part to get that animal through the journey from safety to adoption. They rely on us to care for them and to be their voice. Today I am Hannah’s voice. Today I am Hannah’s champion. And today I am looking for someone who is ready to be Hannah’s hero.
Let me start by saying that although Hannah is considered a “special needs” dog since she is so fearful of the world around her, she is by far the most rewarding dog I have ever worked with. Every milestone, every glimpse of a “typical” dog that comes out, every bit of trust and love that she gives, it is truly so rewarding and gives you a deeper understanding to the word Rescue.