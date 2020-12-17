Hannah, a dog, needs a home that has three things

Every rescue story is unique because every animal is unique. Every step of the way, for each animal, there is a person doing their part to get that animal through the journey from safety to adoption. They rely on us to care for them and to be their voice. Today I am Hannah’s voice. Today I am Hannah’s champion. And today I am looking for someone who is ready to be Hannah’s hero.

Let me start by saying that although Hannah is considered a “special needs” dog since she is so fearful of the world around her, she is by far the most rewarding dog I have ever worked with. Every milestone, every glimpse of a “typical” dog that comes out, every bit of trust and love that she gives, it is truly so rewarding and gives you a deeper understanding to the word Rescue.

Hannah needs a home with a fenced in yard, a quiet environment and a dog companion. These are so important for Hannah to feel safe, build confidence, and to continue making progress. She had a rough start to her life and although she has been with us since January, prior to that she was born in a backyard and lived outside for six months without human contact or interaction. The goal for Hannah in her new home is safety, security, socialization, trust and love. Hannah has made tremendous progress through the efforts of our rescue partner ARRF in Mississippi, her time here at ROAR, and now in a foster home. At 4 years of age Hannah is learning that she can trust people and receive kindness and love in return.

Hannah’s hero will be patient and gentle. Hannah can be timid, shy and nervous in new situations. In her time here at ROAR, I have earned her trust simply by sitting quietly with her. Hannah needs someone who will let her set the pace and allow her the time she needs to adjust.

She is crate trained, treat motivated (when comfortable in her environment), has learned “sit,” is working on leash walking and is just about housebroken. While she is currently on meds for anxiety, the hope is that given time to adjust to her new home, and with the comfort of visits from myself, she will eventually feel secure enough to no longer need meds going forward.

Time is a gift. Patience is a gift. Trust is a gift. And love is the biggest gift of all. Hannah’s hero has all of that to give. The reward is one that I can personally attest to; Hannah’s personality will shine through. Receiving Hannah’s trust and love has been one of the most meaningful experiences I have had, and I have cherished every moment with her.

That is why today I am Hannah’s voice and her champion. Now all she needs is someone ready to be her hero.

If you would like to learn more about sweet Hannah please email adoption@roarshelter.org or call the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter in Ridgefield at 203-438-0158.

If you are interested in learning about other adoptable animals please visit the shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org.