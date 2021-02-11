Hamburg gets hard-fought approval to raise flood levee

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — The southwestern Iowa town of Hamburg, which has spent much of the last decade fighting for federal approval to raise its flood protection levee, finally got it this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday announced it had approved the city’s plan to raise the levee by about 8 feet. The decision comes nearly 10 years after the Corps scrambled to help the town of about 1,200 temporarily raise the levee to 18 feet in June 2011, when the Missouri River broke through one of its nearby levees.