Halloween maze vandalized in downtown Ridgefield

The Tooth Fairy at the corner of Main Street and Governor Street will host a Halloween maze rebuilding party on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The worst kind of ghouls were out on Ridgefield’s Main Street over the weekend, terrorizing the Halloween maze set up in front of Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dentistry.

But, friendly spirits are working to counteract the damage done — right in time for the town’s Halloween celebration Thursday night.

“Our Halloween display for the kids was vandalized this weekend,” said Jenn Banks, marketing coordinator for Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dentistry. “We had plans to provide this maze on Thursday for Halloween but because of the damage, we won’t be able to rebuild unless we enlist the help of our community. Our designer and contractors are based in Philadelphia and they are unable to make the trip back to rebuild.”

The dentist office has set up a Facebook group “Halloween Maze Rebuilding Party” that will run begin at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in front of the business located at 360 Main Street.

“I myself do not have any knowledge of building or constructing a structure this big,” said Banks. “We need a few strong hands and a few creative individuals to make this happen. We will provide refreshments for all that volunteer to help.”

The dentist office confirmed Tuesday morning that Tazza Cafe has “generously offered to donate baked goods to all of our volunteers who turn up Wednesday.”

