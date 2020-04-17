Ridgefield holds ‘Haiku Hunt’ to liven up walks downtown

Ariana diLaura and her mother, Laura, a Ridgefield Arts Council board member spent an afternoon hanging "hint" posters for the Haiku Hunt currently underway downtown. The activity was designed to get families out of the house and into the fresh air.

Stuck-at-home families seeking outdoor fun are invited to participate in a Haiku Hunt currently underway downtown.

According to Ridgefield Poet Laureate Barb Jennes, who developed the activity in conjunction with Compassionate Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, and the Ridgefield Arts Council, the goal is to get people outside and offer them something entertaining to do.

“There are twelve haiku posters hung in windows along Main Street,” Jennes explains. “The haikus each have an underlined word which, once assembled in numerical order, reveals the solution—a hidden haiku.”

Posters can be found in the windows of Books on the Common, Candlelight Shoppe, Craig’s Fine Jewelry, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, KaFo Coffeeshop, Pharm Stand, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, Ridgefield Running Company, Rodier Flowers, Squash’s Ridgefield Office Supply, and the Toy Chest.

Clue posters will also appear each day on the “Ridgefield Poet Laureate” Facebook page.

Those who discover the solution can email it to ridgefieldpoetry@gmail.com. The first 50 correct responses will receive a special poetry-loving prize.

The posters also encourage Ridgefielders to contribute their own haikus or short poems for use in subsequent poetry activities. A haiku is a three-line poem featuring five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third. It is based on a traditional Japanese poetry form.

Participants are reminded to keep a safe physical distance from others while enjoying the activity.

The Haiku Hunt runs through Sunday, May 3.

For more information, like and follow “Ridgefield Poet Laureate” on Facebook.