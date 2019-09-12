HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31,000 dining set order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's independent watchdog says it has cleared Secretary Ben Carson of any wrongdoing in connection with a $31,000 dining room set for his office suite.

HUD's Office of Inspector General launched a probe last year into allegations that Carson violated federal law by authorizing a purchase of more than $5,000 without first notifying Congress. HUD obligated $31,561 for the dining set in December 2017. Carson canceled the order in May 2018 after media reports raised questions about the purchase.

Investigators said they found no evidence Carson "exerted improper influence on any departmental employee in connection with the procurement."

In an interview on FOX Business Network, Carson said, "There's probably no one in Washington who cares less about furniture than I do."