HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 9 a.m.
1 of12 Mal Moses looks over some of the remaining damage to his home from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. A local nonprofit, West Street Recovery, ultimately helped repair his home. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
HOUSTON (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston Gardens has always been hard, Moses said. His family endured racial slurs and harassment as some of the first Black residents to move in during the late 1960s. When white residents left, he said, it seemed resources such as consistent trash collection or a properly working drainage system fled as well.
Written By
JUAN A. LOZANO