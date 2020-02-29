Rebels 2, Ice 1

First Period

1. Red Deer, Tarzwell 29 (unassisted) 11:44.

2. Winnipeg, Smallwood 14 (Kinder, Milne) 17:08.

Penalties — Sexsmith Rd (tripping) 11:16; Barteaux Wpg (hooking) 11:44; Grubbe Rd (slashing) 13:40; Lambos Wpg (hooking) 19:10.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Prosofsky Wpg, Wiebe Rd (major, major-fighting) 2:39; Hughes Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:51; Isley Rd (inter. on goaltender) 8:51; Ward Rd (holding) 14:18.

Third Period

3. Red Deer, King 18 (Tarzwell, Bains) 17:43.

Penalties — Teply Wpg (interference) 8:31; Leppard Wpg, Sakowich Rd (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 11 15 12 _ 38
Red Deer 9 10 9 _ 28

Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (L, ). Red Deer: Anders (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Red Deer: 0-2.

Referees — Ward Pateman, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Cody Huseby, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 4,056 at Red Deer.