HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Calgary
Hitmen 4, Ice 1
First Period
1. Calgary, Olson 12 (Krebs, Wiesblatt) 7:04.
2. Calgary, Kastelic 34 (Stotts, Zimmerman) 11:25.
3. Winnipeg, Milne 11 (Johnson) 14:34.
Penalties — Focht Cgy (hooking) 9:08; Focht Cgy (interference) 17:02.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Savoie Wpg (tripping) 5:11.
Third Period
4. Calgary, Focht 31 (Olson, Woo) 0:51.
5. Calgary, Olson 13 (van de Leest, Kastelic) 18:25.
Penalties — Pederson Wpg (hooking) 6:13; Prokop Cgy (roughing) 10:59.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|15
|6
|6
|_
|27
|Calgary
|10
|15
|14
|_
|39
Goal — Winnipeg: Hughes (L, ). Calgary: Peters (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-3; Calgary: 0-2.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Derek Bandstra, Marcus Gerow.
Attendance — 13,172 at Calgary.
