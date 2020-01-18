HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Vancouver
Giants 4, Royals 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Florchuk 12 (Roman, Shepard) 3:29.
Penalties — Bafaro Van (tripping) 4:01; Prowse Vic (high sticking) 6:46; Schultz Vic, Horning Van (roughing) 10:33; Bafaro Van (interference) 11:15; Miller Vic, Shepard Van (major, major-fighting) 18:51; Shepard Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:51.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Horning 4 (Kvasnica, Shepard) 6:31.
3. Vancouver, Florchuk 13 (Roman, Shepard) 14:03.
Penalties — Kannok Leipert Van (hooking) 3:15; Gulka Vic, Brown Van (major, major-fighting) 11:18; Nielsen Van (tripping) 15:10.
Third Period
4. Victoria, Derungs 12 (Oliver, Fizer) 14:33.
5. Vancouver, Florchuk 14 (unassisted) 19:45 (en).
Penalties — Bafaro Van (roughing) 4:32; Miller Vic (interference) 6:36; Miller Vic, Nielsen Van (roughing) 6:36; Schultz Vic (roughing) 11:33; Nielsen Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:33; Herauf Vic, Ostapchuk Van (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 11:33; Warm Vic, Kannok Leipert Van (roughing) 12:10; Lamb Vic, Kohle Van (major, major-fighting) 19:55.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|10
|10
|8
|_
|28
|Vancouver
|12
|8
|9
|_
|29
Goal — Victoria: Evanoff (L, ), Maddocks (19:45 third, 0 shots, 0 saves). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-6; Vancouver: 0-2.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Brennan Walker.
Attendance — 3,668 at Vancouver.