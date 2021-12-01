Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Spokane

Chiefs 6, Royals 5 (OT)

First Period

1. Spokane, Proske 4 (Hughes) 8:00.

2. Victoria, Shipley 1 (Scott) 13:30.

3. Spokane, Hughes 7 (Proske) 14:29.

4. Spokane, Streek 2 (Gross, Wiles) 15:56 (pp).

5. Spokane, Toporowski 8 (Swetlikoff) 16:34.

Penalties — Finley Spo (interference) 2:23; McMaster Vic (delay of game) 8:59; Shipley Vic (cross checking) 15:16.

Second Period

6. Victoria, Fizer 2 (unassisted) 3:28 (sh).

7. Victoria, Schuurman 9 (Fizer, Peach) 12:39 (pp).

Penalties — Parker Vic (boarding) 2:02; Plaschewsky Spo (boarding) 11:49.

Third Period

8. Victoria, Fizer 3 (unassisted) 6:48 (sh).

9. Spokane, Finley 6 (Hughes, Larson) 7:49 (pp).

10. Victoria, Fizer 4 (Patrician, Schuurman) 14:04.

Penalties — Laroque Vic (double minor, checking from behind) 6:41; Finley Spo (hooking) 0:39; Peach Vic (slashing) 3:26; Patrician Vic (tripping) 7:34; Patrician Vic (hooking) 11:45; Swetlikoff Spo (high sticking) 14:38; Kovgoreniya Spo (boarding) 17:12.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 10 11 8 1 _ 30
Spokane 18 9 11 3 _ 41

Goal — Victoria: Arnold (41 shots, 35 saves). Spokane: Beaupit (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-5; Spokane: 2-8.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 2,261 at Spokane.