News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops

Blazers 5, Royals 2

First Period

1. Victoria, Scott 1 (Parker, Briltz) 5:19 (pp).

2. Kamloops, Sydor 1 (Englot) 8:35.

3. Kamloops, Finnie 1 (Verbicky, Ferster) 12:42.

Penalties — Verbicky Kam (delay of game) 2:11; Englot Kam (tripping) 3:20; Shipley Vic (cross checking) 13:16.

Second Period

4. Kamloops, Bankier 2 (unassisted) 5:02.

5. Victoria, Hodson 1 (Gannon, Wilson) 19:28.

Penalties — Patton Vic, Ferster Kam (roughing) 5:29; Wilson Vic (high sticking) 9:50; Newman Vic, Rowland Kam (roughing) 15:32; Brandwood Kam (cross checking) 15:32.

Third Period

6. Kamloops, Levis 2 (Brandwood, Masters) 13:03.

7. Kamloops, Brandwood 2 (Rowland, Sydor) 17:39.

Penalties — Englot Kam (hooking) 9:18; Kamloops bench (face off violation, served by Tait) 13:39; Rybinski Vic (hooking) 13:43; Rybinski Vic (elbowing) 18:49; Shipley Vic (cross checking) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 6 8 11 _ 25
Kamloops 13 12 11 _ 36

Goal — Victoria: Arnold (L, ). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-5; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Jeff Ingram, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Riley Balson.

Attendance — 4,226 at Kamloops.

