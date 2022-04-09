Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops

Blazers 4, Royals 3

First Period

1. Kamloops, Schmiemann 13 (Stankoven, Kuefler) 4:09.

2. Victoria, Schuurman 29 (Peach, Parker) 13:18 (pp).

Penalties — McMaster Vic (delay of game) 4:31; Minten Kam (roughing) 12:45.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Minten 20 (Seminoff, Levis) 5:16.

4. Victoria, Peach 35 (Gannon, Patrician) 12:21.

Penalties — Belton Kam (tripping) 9:18; Peach Vic (slashing) 19:03.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Bankier 19 (Stankoven, Schmiemann) 6:51 (pp).

6. Victoria, Peach 36 (Gannon, Schuurman) 12:32 (pp).

7. Kamloops, Seminoff 25 (Stankoven) 19:56.

Penalties — Zemlak Vic (kneeing) 1:40; Peach Vic (cross checking) 6:24; Parker Vic (high sticking) 6:51; Levis Kam (roughing) 12:00; Bairos Kam (tripping) 17:55.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 8 8 4 _ 20
Kamloops 10 8 12 _ 30

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 2-4; Kamloops: 1-5.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Josh Long.

Attendance — 3,665 at Kamloops.