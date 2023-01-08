Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Spokane

Giants 2, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Vancouver, Lipinski 14 (Thorpe) 12:19.

Penalties — Schmidt Van (high sticking) 0:55; Parr Spo (hooking) 6:58; Edwards Van (interference) 12:39; Catton Spo (hooking) 16:24.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Semeniuk 7 (Lipinski, Pentecost) 8:24.

Penalties — Gudelj Spo (tripping) 2:37; Catton Spo (hooking) 15:52.

Third Period

3. Spokane, Bertholet 16 (Hayes, Mayes) 5:30.

Penalties — Palmieri Van (high sticking) 6:38; Cheveldayoff Spo (tripping) 13:04.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 7 16 6 _ 29
Spokane 10 13 10 _ 33

Goal — Vancouver: Mirwald (W, ). Spokane: Cowan (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-5; Spokane: 0-3.

Referees — Jackson Kozari, Jake Podann. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 5,802 at Spokane.

