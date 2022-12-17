Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Portland

Winterhawks 5, Giants 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Portland, Stefan 7 (O'Brien, Fromm-Delorme) 11:42 (pp).

Penalties — Stefan Por (tripping) 1:06; Ivanusec Van (high sticking) 4:35; Anderson Van (boarding) 10:58; Chyzowski Por (holding opp. stick) 12:08.

Second Period

2. Portland, Stefan 8 (O'Brien) 3:54.

3. Portland, Sotheran 3 (Chyzowski) 5:23.

4. Vancouver, Leslie 6 (Lipinski, Anderson) 16:09 (pp).

Penalties — McCleary Por (checking from behind) 0:11; Edwards Van (tripping) 5:44; Stefan Por (slew-footing) 12:54.

Third Period

5. Vancouver, Thorpe 18 (Halaburda, Leslie) 0:23 (pp).

6. Vancouver, Anderson 2 (unassisted) 2:27.

7. Vancouver, Thorpe 1 (Cull, Roberts) 16:55.

8. Portland, Litke 9 (unassisted) 18:07.

Penalties — Litke Por (tripping) 0:07; Palmieri Van (cross checking) 7:43; Haynes Van (hooking) 8:24.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 14 14 11 0 _ 39
Portland 15 11 16 4 _ 46

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (17 shots, 14 saves), Mirwald (5:23 second, 29 shots, 27 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 2-5; Portland: 1-5.

Referees — Trevor Nolan, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Toby Wolfe.

Attendance — 4,884 at Portland.

Written By