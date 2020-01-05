Rockets 3, Giants 2 (SO)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Kindree 8 (Joseph, Carmichael) 16:32.

2. Vancouver, Katzalay 1 (Horning, Ostapchuk) 16:57.

Penalties — Katzalay Van (holding opp. stick) 7:07; Wedman Kel (checking from behind) 18:43.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wilton Kel (kneeing) 2:46; Lies Van, Plummer Van, Steffler Kel (roughing) 2:46; Joseph Kel (charging) 9:32.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Nielsen 18 (Roman, Horning) 4:21.

4. Kelowna, Novak 14 (McDonald) 11:04.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Kelowna wins 2-1

Kelowna: Ernst miss, Wedman goal, McDonald goal.

Vancouver: Sourdif goal, Shepard miss, Nielsen miss.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 11 9 4 1 _ 25
Kelowna 8 11 14 3 _ 37

Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (19 shots, 18 saves). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-2; Kelowna: 0-1.

Referees — Chris Crich, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 5,148 at Kelowna.