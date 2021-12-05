HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Everett

Giants 6, Silvertips 5 First Period 1. Everett, Ng 5 (Campbell, Gut) 1:54. 2. Vancouver, Halaburda 3 (Horning, Semeniuk) 6:45. 3. Everett, Hemmerling 4 (Gut, Hofer) 9:12. 4. Everett, Berezowski 15 (Hofer, Huuhtanen) 15:28. Penalties \u2014 Camazzola Van, Lysell Van, Wright Evt (roughing) 15:28; Whittle Evt (instigator) 18:38; Cull Van (major, major-check\/behind; misconduct, game misconduct) 18:38; Cull Van, Whittle Evt (major, major-fighting) 18:38; Camazzola Van, Ng Evt, Whittle Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:38. Second Period 5. Vancouver, Thorpe 8 (Cotton, Toth) 0:20. 6. Vancouver, Lysell 9 (Sourdif, Ostapchuk) 10:35. 7. Everett, Berezowski 16 (Huuhtanen, Swetlikoff) 12:17. 8. Vancouver, Cotton 9 (Lysell, Sourdif) 12:59. Penalties \u2014 Toth Van (roughing) 16:21. Third Period 9. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 5 (Cotton, Sourdif) 5:45 (pp). 10. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 6 (Lysell, Horning) 11:12. 11. Everett, Huuhtanen 7 (Hemmerling, Anderson) 15:30. Penalties \u2014 Lambos Evt (interference) 4:41. Shots on goal by Vancouver 9 8 12 _ 29 Everett 16 16 16 _ 48 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Everett: MacInnes (L, ), Holt (11:12 third, 3 shots, 3 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 1-2; Everett: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen \u2014 , Cameron Wetmore. Attendance \u2014 5,983 at Everett.