HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Winnipeg
Ice 4, Broncos 2
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Ginnell Wpg (tripping) 6:19; Benson Sc (cross checking) 13:38.
Second Period
1. Winnipeg, Smallwood 7 (Harsch, Muir) 6:41.
2. Swift Current, Pelletier 2 (Svenson) 9:17.
3. Winnipeg, Leppard 9 (Milne, Johnson) 14:40.
4. Swift Current, Ostir 4 (Kaluski) 16:39.
Penalties — Benson Sc (holding) 9:54.
Third Period
5. Winnipeg, Krebs 1 (Savoie) 1:57 (pp).
6. Winnipeg, Johnson 9 (Milne) 17:26.
Penalties — Kaluski Sc (hooking) 0:40; Ginnell Wpg (slashing) 6:29; Ladyman Wpg (tripping) 17:43; Bulych Sc (too many men) 19:34; Bulych Sc (cross checking) 19:47.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|3
|7
|6
|_
|16
|Winnipeg
|8
|15
|13
|_
|36
Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Winnipeg: Makaj (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Winnipeg: 1-5.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Andrew Stammers, Lane Gramiak.
Attendance — 1,266 at Winnipeg.