HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Winnipeg
Ice 4, Broncos 0
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Orzeck 2 (McNabb) 7:05.
Penalties — Hartje Wpg (roughing) 4:56.
Second Period
2. Winnipeg, Kinder 5 (Ginnell, McClennon) 0:32 (pp).
3. Winnipeg, Leppard 4 (Johnson, Orzeck) 9:44.
Penalties — Ostir Sc (roughing) 0:05; Sowa Sc (hooking) 7:25.
Third Period
4. Winnipeg, Milne 3 (Prosofsky, Ladyman) 17:27.
Penalties — Ladyman Wpg (holding) 1:14; Wood Sc (tripping) 14:49.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|7
|7
|7
|_
|21
|Winnipeg
|11
|20
|9
|_
|40
Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Winnipeg: McNabb (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-2; Winnipeg: 1-2.
Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Andrew Stammers, Layne Richardson.
Attendance — 1,498 at Winnipeg.
