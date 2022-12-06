HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 7, Broncos 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Zimmer 7 (Jones) 3:23.

2. Swift Current, Burzynski 1 (Caswell, Mistelbacher) 7:20.

3. Lethbridge, Zandee 3 (Laventure, Edwards) 9:58.

4. Swift Current, Pelletier 8 (Filmon, McGinley) 17:23 (pp).

Penalties — Lewis Sc (tripping) 14:36; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Smith) 16:56; Sadhra-Kang Sc (tripping) 19:36.

Second Period

5. Lethbridge, Jones 12 (Shepard, McCutcheon) 0:33 (pp).

6. Lethbridge, Zimmer 8 (unassisted) 5:43.

7. Lethbridge, Shepard 10 (Marques, Wormald) 10:02.

8. Lethbridge, Pauls 1 (unassisted) 19:34.

Penalties — Fluker Sc (high sticking) 5:53; Eger Sc (tripping) 12:01; Ziprick Let (tripping) 16:18; Davies Sc, Arntsen Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 17:27; Pauls Let (interference) 17:27.

Third Period

9. Lethbridge, Wormald 9 (unassisted) 13:19.

Penalties — McGinley Sc (holding) 4:13; Ward Sc (kneeing) 9:45; Arntsen Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 17:25; Ward Sc (slashing) 17:25.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 7 2 15 _ 24 Lethbridge 9 20 10 _ 39

Goal — Swift Current: Dyck (L, ), Rocha (0:00 third, 10 shots, 9 saves). Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-3; Lethbridge: 1-7.

Referees — Cameron Fox, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, David Gilfoy.

Attendance — 2,436 at Lethbridge.