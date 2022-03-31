Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Lethbridge

Broncos 6, Hurricanes 4

First Period

1. Swift Current, King 9 (Davies) 1:19.

2. Swift Current, Sadhra-Kang 4 (Hurley, Birnie) 2:48.

Penalties — Jones Let (roughing) 12:13; King Sc (interference) 15:51.

Second Period

3. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 17 (McCutcheon, Hall) 5:51 (pp).

4. Lethbridge, Pauls 6 (Smith, Edwards) 14:26.

5. Swift Current, Van Impe 6 (Davies, King) 16:57.

6. Swift Current, Stebbings 10 (Pelletier) 17:51.

7. Lethbridge, Hopwo 12 (Pauls, Nolan) 19:01.

Penalties — Hall Let (tripping) 1:41; Lewis Sc (hooking) 5:35; Bettahar Sc (slashing) 6:50.

Third Period

8. Lethbridge, Marques 2 (Wormald, Edwards) 1:49.

9. Swift Current, Pelletier 18 (Ward, Filmon) 5:34 (pp).

10. Swift Current, Pelletier 19 (Ward) 19:52 (en).

Penalties — Wormald Let (high sticking) 3:44; Hall Let (tripping) 4:33; Pelletier Sc (hooking) 13:44.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 15 9 10 _ 34
Lethbridge 9 18 10 _ 37

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-4; Lethbridge: 1-4.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 2,616 at Lethbridge.