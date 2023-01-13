HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Calgary

Hitmen 6, Broncos 3

First Period

1. Swift Current, Wyrostok 13 (Hvidston, Birnie) 1:06.

2. Calgary, MacAdams 7 (Wright, Fiddler-Schultz) 4:59.

3. Swift Current, Ward 17 (Pickering, Wyrostok) 7:55 (pp).

Penalties — MacAdams Cgy (high sticking) 6:27; Fiddler-Schultz Cgy (cross checking) 6:51; Fluker Sc (high sticking) 13:20; Englot Sc (inter. on goaltender) 15:17.

Second Period

4. Calgary, Wetsch 7 (Slaney, Tulk) 1:01.

5. Calgary, Hoilett 6 (Muranov, Yakemchuk) 3:48.

6. Calgary, Wright 9 (Marinkovic, MacAdams) 10:02.

Penalties — Davies Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd., misconduct) 17:34; McNutt Sc, Noori Cgy (major, major-fighting) 10:26; Birnie Sc (hooking) 10:36.

Third Period

7. Swift Current, Birnie 8 (Caswell, McGinley) 14:46 (pp).

8. Calgary, Fiddler-Schultz 22 (Muranov) 14:57 (sh).

9. Calgary, Tulk 16 (Adaszynski) 17:37 (pp).

Penalties — Ward Sc (slashing) 1:27; Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Gould) 5:13; Adaszynski Cgy (hooking) 5:23; Galloway Cgy (interference) 12:53; Wright Cgy (cross checking) 14:46; Ward Sc (tripping) 16:56.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 15 7 13 _ 35 Calgary 16 19 13 _ 48

Goal — Swift Current: Rocha (L, ). Calgary: Buenaventura (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 2-5; Calgary: 1-7.

Referees — Alex Homer, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Travis Marit, Will Mosswick.

Attendance — 3,140 at Calgary.