HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City

Americans 4, Chiefs 3 (OT) First Period 1. Tri-City, Bell 13 (Lajoie, Huo) 8:51. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period 2. Spokane, McCarry 10 (Sward, Bertholet) 6:03 (pp). 3. Tri-City, Ferguson 1 (Greenway, Fan) 7:10. 4. Tri-City, Melnyk 7 (Gould, Greenway) 9:55. Penalties \u2014 Lajoie Tc (double minor, high sticking) 0:39; Lemonnier Tc (slashing) 5:40; Greenway Tc (delay of game) 17:40. Third Period 5. Spokane, Crampton 2 (Cicek) 1:56. 6. Spokane, Gizowski 3 (Weinstein, Wiles) 7:15. Penalties \u2014 Gould Tc (hooking) 8:08; Weinstein Spo (hooking) 13:27; Atchison Spo (too many men) 15:35. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Wiles Spo (interference) 1:11. Shots on goal by Spokane 11 16 9 0 _ 36 Tri-City 10 12 7 3 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Beaupit (32 shots, 28 saves). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 1-4; Tri-City: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Jeff Ingram, Anthony Guzzo. Linesmen \u2014 Steven Fleming, Ron Dietterle. Attendance \u2014 2,747 at Tri-City.