HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City
Americans 4, Chiefs 1
First Period
1. Tri-City, Huo 2 (Krivokrasov, Lajoie) 18:00.
Penalties — Finley Spo (tripping) 1:00; Huo Tc (delay of game) 11:17.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Bjorklund Tc (hooking) 1:48; Swetlikoff Spo (slashing) 8:58; Finley Spo (interference) 12:07.
Third Period
2. Tri-City, Kohle 1 (Newell, McAndrews) 6:56.
3. Tri-City, Huo 3 (Greenway, Newell) 11:49.
4. Tri-City, Krivokrasov 1 (unassisted) 18:23.
5. Spokane, Larson 2 (Thornton) 19:25.
Penalties — Chudley Spo (interference) 4:20; Cadieux Tc (roughing) 19:37; Bouchard Tc (roughing; misconduct, game misconduct) 20:00; Newell Tc (slashing) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|15
|15
|14
|_
|44
|Tri-City
|14
|6
|10
|_
|30
Goal — Spokane: Arnold (17 shots, 16 saves), Beaupit (L, 8:45 second, ). Tri-City: Boyko (23 shots, 23 saves), Dunsford (W, 8:45 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Tri-City: 0-4.
Referees — Troy Paterson, Ryan O'Keeffe. Linesmen — Nick Albinati.
Attendance — 2,291 at Tri-City.