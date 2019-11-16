HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland
Chiefs 4, Winterhawks 3 (OT)
First Period
1. Spokane, Atchison 3 (Gabruch) 1:27.
2. Portland, Brøndberg 2 (O'Brien, Gilliss) 10:57.
3. Spokane, Zummack 6 (Chudley, Hughes) 17:06.
Penalties — Russell Spo (interference) 7:17; Cicek Por (cross checking) 11:43; Dureau Por (slashing) 14:36.
Second Period
4. Portland, Gervais 1 (Nolan, Gilliss) 6:54.
5. Portland, Gilliss 5 (Dureau, Newkirk) 17:49 (pp).
Penalties — Chudley Spo (checking from behind) 3:25; Leduc Spo (cross checking) 16:54; Quigley Por (double minor, roughing) 18:23; Zummack Spo (roughing) 18:23.
Third Period
6. Spokane, Finley 4 (Zummack, King) 18:43.
Penalties — None.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|9
|8
|7
|2
|_
|26
|Portland
|7
|19
|11
|2
|_
|39
Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Portland: Hofer (26 shots, 22 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Portland: 1-3.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman.
Attendance — 6,213 at Portland.